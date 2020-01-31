Russia hopes that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will significantly advance in talks on a free trade area with Egypt and Israel in 2020, Russia Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday during a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kazakhstan's Almaty

"We expect that we will seriously advance in the negotiation process on a free trade zone with Egypt and Israel, and we will also launch consultations on liberalizing commodity flows with India," Mishustin said.

The prime minister also recalled that last October, the EAEU concluded free trade area agreements with Singapore and Serbia, while a trade agreement with Iran and an agreement on trade and economic cooperation with China took effect.