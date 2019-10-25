UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes For Resumption Of Russia-France Intergovernmental Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:51 PM

Moscow hopes for resumption of the Russian-French intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation at the level of heads of government, Aleksey Paramonov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik

"We count on resuming the work of the Russian-French intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation at the level of heads of government," Paramonov said.

He recalled that the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (CEFIC), chaired by Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, had been actively working all these years.

According to the diplomat, the next meeting in this format is scheduled for December 10.

The Russian-French intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation was suspended at the initiative of the French side in 2014, after the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis and introduction of sanctions against Russia over its alleged role in the conflict.

