Moscow Hopes For Speedy Normalization Of Situation In Kazakhstan- Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 06:08 PM

Moscow hopes for swift stabilization of the unrest taking place in Kazakhstan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Moscow hopes for swift stabilization of the unrest taking place in Kazakhstan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We hope for the early normalization of the situation in the country, which is tied by relations of strategic partnership and alliance, fraternal, human contacts with Russia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow also noted that the Kazakh president Kassym-Jommart Tokayev's moves are aimed at stabilizing the situation, according to the foreign ministry.

