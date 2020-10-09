UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes For Stabilization In Kyrgyzstan - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:21 PM

Moscow will continue its contacts with Bishkek as it is interested in swift stabilization in Kyrgyzstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, qualifying the situation as "chaotic."

"The current situation in Kyrgyzstan is complicated and chaotic.

The Russian side will certainly maintain contact in a bid to see how the land lies. We are interested in swift stabilization in Kyrgyzstan, this is what we wish to our colleagues in Kyrgyzstan," Peskov told reporters.

