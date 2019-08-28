(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Moscow welcomes Ukrainian court 's ruling to release RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance and hopes that the journalist will be soon fully acquitted on all counts, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Kiev's appellate court ruled earlier in the day to free the journalist, accused of treason and backing separatists in eastern Ukraine, on his own recognizance. The next hearing is set for September 16.

"We welcome today's decision of Kiev's appellate court to release RIA Novosti Ukraine head from custody over changing the measure of constraint.

We see it as the first step toward restoring justice for the Russian journalist, who has spent over 400 days in Kiev's detention facility," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow hopes for Vyshinsky's "prompt and full acquittal on all counts of the falsified accusations," the spokeswoman said, voicing hope that the decision would become a step toward improvement of the "critical" situation with journalists' rights, seen in Kiev.