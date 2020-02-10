UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes Gas Deal With Ukraine To Lead To Progress In Other Areas - Foreign Ministry

Mon 10th February 2020

Moscow hopes that the recently-signed gas agreements with Kiev will have a positive impact on other areas of bilateral relations, including the economy and trade, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Moscow hopes that the recently-signed gas agreements with Kiev will have a positive impact on other areas of bilateral relations, including the economy and trade, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Friday.

Last December, Russia and Ukraine signed numerous agreements, among them, a five-year transit agreement to ensure gas deliveries to Europe via Ukraine. Russian energy giant Gazprom and Naftogaz were also able to settle mutual claims. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country will receive at least $7 billion over the next five years, according to the agreements.

"I would like to hope that the achievement of signing gas agreements will have a positive effect on resolving other issues between Russia and Ukraine, including those in the economic and trade areas," Pankin stated.

The deputy foreign minister added that the agreements signed at the end of last year were a landmark achievement, noting that it restored the balance of interests between Moscow and Kiev.

Pankin also stated that the agreement demonstrated once again that "if you have the political desire and will, you can talk and reach a necessary compromise, even on the most difficult issues."

According to the deal signed by Russia and Ukraine, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 million cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas in 2020, and 40 billion cubic meters per year thereafter for four more years.

On January 20, Gazprom announced that arrest orders and injunctions filed against its assets in England, Wales, the Netherlands and Luxembourg were lifted on Naftogaz's request the dispute between the companies was settled.

