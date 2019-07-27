Moscow Hopes Hormuz Strait Tensions Will Not Affect Vienna Meeting On Iran - Ryabkov
Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:06 PM
Moscow hopes that the situation around seizure of tankers and creation of US maritime coalition in the Hormuz Strait will not affect the upcoming meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday
The extraordinary meeting will be held on July 28 in Vienna.
"I very much hope that the circumstances related to the detention of tankers associated with the stepped-up creation of the so-called maritime coalition for the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz by the United States, the United Kingdom and some allies will not cast a shadow on tomorrow's discussion," Ryabkov said.