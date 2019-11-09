UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes ICJ To Reject Ukraine's Claims In Lawsuit Against Russia Over Donbas, Crimea

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:02 PM

Moscow expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to turn down claims made by Ukraine against Russia over the latter's alleged violations of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Moscow expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to turn down claims made by Ukraine against Russia over the latter's alleged violations of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia with the ICJ back in January 2017 on the basis of the two conventions. Ukraine seeks to apply the conventions to the Donbas conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

On Friday, the court in The Hague, having examined Russia's objections to the lawsuit, ruled that it has the jurisdiction to hear the case.

"The Russian Federation expects that at the stage of hearing the merits of the dispute, the International Court of Justice will fully take into account Russia's stance and eventually turn down all of Ukraine's claims," the ministry said.

Moscow has repeatedly denied claims of involvement in the Donbas crisis and said that the reunification with Crimea followed a referendum held in line with international law.

