Moscow Hopes Iran-IAEA Cooperation To Remain Unchanged Despite What Happens With JCPOA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Moscow Hopes Iran-IAEA Cooperation to Remain Unchanged Despite What Happens With JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Moscow hopes that cooperation between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will not change, despite uncertainties surrounding the status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"While suspending [its obligations under the JCPOA], Iran acted in full accordance with the JCPOA, and all work was carried out under the full control of the IAEA and it did not pose a risk of [nuclear] proliferation. We hope that no changes will occur in [Iran's] cooperation with the [International Atomic Energy] Agency, no matter what happens with the JCPOA," Ermakov stated.

The official also said that Tehran's decision to suspend its obligations under the JCPOA was forced.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew and hit Iran with sanctions despite pleas from other signatories to save the deal. On January 5, Iran announced that it would abandon the remaining portion of its commitments under the agreement, specifically on the acceptable levels of uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, Tehran aims to continue cooperating with the IAEA and is ready to resume the implementation of its commitments in case the US lifts the sanctions and respects the interests of Iran envisaged in the deal.

