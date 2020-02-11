UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes Iran To Ratify Caspian Sea Convention After Upcoming Legislative Elections

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia expects that Iran will focus on the ratification of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea once the Islamic republic forms a new parliament following the legislative elections later in the month, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik in an interview

Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed the convention in Kazakhstan's Aktau on August 12, 2018.

"To date, the relevant national [ratification] procedures have been completed in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan. We hope that the Iranian side will also focus on this issue after a new [legislature] is formed following the upcoming parliamentary elections," Rudenko said.

The diplomat added that the five Caspian nations were working on nine agreements on cooperation in security, transport, tourism and science.

Rudenko expressed hope that some of them would be ready by the next Caspian summit in Turkmenistan.

Under the 2018 convention, the seabed and subsoil of the Caspian Sea are divided between the five littoral states on the basis of international law, while the major sea surface is to be shared. The document regulates such issues as fishing and pipeline construction, establishes rules for maritime navigation in the sea and bans any activities threatening the sea's biological resources.

The convention also prohibits the presence of foreign armed forces in the sea and assigns responsibility for maintaining security in the body of water to the five Caspian states.

