Moscow Hopes Iran's Raisi Visits Russia Once COVID-19 Situation Stabilizes - Ambassador

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Moscow hopes that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi can come on a visit to Russia once the coronavirus situation permits, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik.

"As you know, before the start of the pandemic, our presidents regularly met in Russia, Iran, on the margins of various international events.

...We hope that as the epidemiological situation normalizes, the right conditions will emerge for it [the visit] to take place," Dzhagaryan said.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 percent of the votes. Iran's previous leader, Hassan Rouhani, served the maximum two terms in office.

Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in on August 5.

