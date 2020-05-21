UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes Issue Of Lifting Sanctions On Caracas To Be Discussed At EU Forum In Madrid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:10 PM

Moscow Hopes Issue of Lifting Sanctions on Caracas to Be Discussed at EU Forum in Madrid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Moscow hopes that the issue of lifting sanctions on Caracas will be on the agenda of next week's Donors Conference on Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On May 15, the European External Action Service announced that Brussels and the Spanish government would convene the International Donors Conference in solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin American countries on May 26. This year, the event will take place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference's objective is to mobilize resources to support the displaced Venezuelans and host communities, and tackle the dire situation created by the pandemic.

"Next week, at the initiative of the EU and Spain, an international conference is being convened in Madrid in video format to help Venezuelan migrants stranded in neighboring countries ... And we hope that the topic of lifting sanctions as the most logical way to expand assistance to Caracas in overcoming social and economic problems will gain a bold, turning-point significance at the forum.

This should really be a central part of international efforts," Zakharova said at a daily briefing.

According to the European External Action Service, there are currently about 5 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants, with 80 percent of them displaced in Latin America.

The socio-political situation in the Latin American country worsened last January after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. Several countries, including the United States, endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged the incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, to step down.

The US then imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan officials and entities, blocking $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's national oil and gas company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and its subsidiaries. Maduro, whose presidency was supported by Russia and China, among other states, has denounced the sanctions as an illegal attempt to seize the country's sovereign assets.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Company Oil Brussels Madrid Caracas Spain United States Venezuela January May Gas Event Government Refugee Billion Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

1 hour ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

1 hour ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

3 hours ago

Austria Will Not Open Borders for Countries With C ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.