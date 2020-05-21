Moscow Hopes Issue of Lifting Sanctions on Caracas to Be Discussed at EU Forum in Madrid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Moscow hopes that the issue of lifting sanctions on Caracas will be on the agenda of next week's Donors Conference on Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On May 15, the European External Action Service announced that Brussels and the Spanish government would convene the International Donors Conference in solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin American countries on May 26. This year, the event will take place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference's objective is to mobilize resources to support the displaced Venezuelans and host communities, and tackle the dire situation created by the pandemic.

"Next week, at the initiative of the EU and Spain, an international conference is being convened in Madrid in video format to help Venezuelan migrants stranded in neighboring countries ... And we hope that the topic of lifting sanctions as the most logical way to expand assistance to Caracas in overcoming social and economic problems will gain a bold, turning-point significance at the forum.

This should really be a central part of international efforts," Zakharova said at a daily briefing.

According to the European External Action Service, there are currently about 5 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants, with 80 percent of them displaced in Latin America.

The socio-political situation in the Latin American country worsened last January after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. Several countries, including the United States, endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged the incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, to step down.

The US then imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan officials and entities, blocking $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's national oil and gas company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and its subsidiaries. Maduro, whose presidency was supported by Russia and China, among other states, has denounced the sanctions as an illegal attempt to seize the country's sovereign assets.