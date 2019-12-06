- Home
- Moscow Hopes Italy Will Join St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2020 - Lavrov
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:47 PM
Russia hopes that Italian delegations will participate in the next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), slated for July 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after the talks with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio
"We expect a representative Italian delegation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, according to the established tradition.
And as my counterpart has just confirmed, Italy will become a partner of Innoprom in Yekaterinburg next summer," Lavrov said.
In addition, Lavrov invited Di Maio to pay a return visit to Russia. The Italian diplomat accepted the invitation.
The SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The next SPIEF will take place from June 3-6, 2020.