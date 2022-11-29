Moscow Hopes JCPOA Can Be Restored Quickly, If Political Will Exists - Ryabkov

Moscow hopes that the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program can be formalized quickly, if there is political will to do so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

He noted that at the moment the fate of the agreement "has been on the line for a long time.

" According to the deputy minister, the situation has now "really become more complicated" after a group of states at the last session of the IAEA board of Governors "pushed through a resolution condemning Iran."

"This is a classic example of falling into the same 'political trap,' when experience teaches nothing," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting at the Gorchakov Foundation.

At the same time, he added, the Russian side believes that "if there is desire and political will, in principle, an agreement is possible, it can be formalized fairly quickly."