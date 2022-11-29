UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes JCPOA Can Be Restored Quickly, If Political Will Exists - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Moscow Hopes JCPOA Can Be Restored Quickly, If Political Will Exists - Ryabkov

Moscow hopes that the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program can be formalized quickly, if there is political will to do so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Moscow hopes that the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program can be formalized quickly, if there is political will to do so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

He noted that at the moment the fate of the agreement "has been on the line for a long time.

" According to the deputy minister, the situation has now "really become more complicated" after a group of states at the last session of the IAEA board of Governors "pushed through a resolution condemning Iran."

"This is a classic example of falling into the same 'political trap,' when experience teaches nothing," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting at the Gorchakov Foundation.

At the same time, he added, the Russian side believes that "if there is desire and political will, in principle, an agreement is possible, it can be formalized fairly quickly."

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Same Agreement

Recent Stories

KPRA North region distributes 20 free mobile devic ..

KPRA North region distributes 20 free mobile devices and printers

32 seconds ago
 Russia Committed to New START, Considers It Still ..

Russia Committed to New START, Considers It Still Effective - Deputy Foreign Min ..

33 seconds ago
 Nuland to Attend OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Polan ..

Nuland to Attend OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Poland This Week - State Dept.

35 seconds ago
 Home Minister felicitates Gen Asim on assuming com ..

Home Minister felicitates Gen Asim on assuming command

41 seconds ago
 Eight injured over land dispute, one critical

Eight injured over land dispute, one critical

4 minutes ago
 Iranian Supreme Leader Meets With Iraqi Prime Mini ..

Iranian Supreme Leader Meets With Iraqi Prime Minister - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.