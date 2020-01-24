Moscow Hopes JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting in February to Prevent Further Escalation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Moscow is hoping that a meeting of the the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) scheduled for February will help prevent further escalation around the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"As for the next meeting of the Joint JCPOA Commission, scheduled for February, we hope that it will help prevent a further escalation of the crisis around the JCPOA, consolidate the member countries around the common task of preserving the nuclear deal," the ministry said in a statement.

"We urge the E3 countries [France, Germany and the UK] and the EU coordinators of the JCPOA to focus on this," the statement said.