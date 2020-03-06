UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:39 PM

Moscow Hopes Kabul, Taliban to Settle Issue Regarding Prisoner Release Soon - Zakharova

Moscow expects Kabul and the Taliban movement to agree on the release of prisoners in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Moscow expects Kabul and the Taliban movement to agree on the release of prisoners in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We also expect that it will be soon possible to remove all obstacles to the implementation of the agreements reached [by the US and the Taliban]. In particular, this concerns settling the release of 5,000 Taliban and thousands of government forces from prison ahead of launching direct intra-Afghan talks on peace, the post-conflict structure of the country, exactly according to the agreement. We proceed from this," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow is hoping for an early implementation of the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban movement.

US and Taliban officials signed a peace agreement in Doha last weekend that stipulated, among other things, a withdrawal of foreign troops from the Afghan territory over the next fourteen months in exchange for guarantees that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The deal also envisages the commencement of intra-Afghan talks beginning on March 10 given that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released by that time.

