Moscow Hopes Kabul, Taliban Will Refrain From Escalations In Light Of US Troops Withdrawal

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:33 PM

Moscow Hopes Kabul, Taliban Will Refrain From Escalations In Light of US Troops Withdrawal

Moscow hopes that the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement will refrain from escalating tensions and make good use of the time left until the pullout of US forces on September 11, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Moscow hopes that the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement will refrain from escalating tensions and make good use of the time left until the pullout of US forces on September 11, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The only possible way to achieve peace in Afghanistan, we still believe, is the start of direct meaningful intra-Afghan negotiations on national reconciliation. And we hope that Kabul and the Taliban movement will refrain from escalating violence in the months remaining until September 11, and will use this time with maximum benefit to reach agreements on key issues of the agenda for resolving the situation in the country," Zakharova said during a briefing.

