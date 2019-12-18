UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes Kiev Will Not Distort Agreements Reached At Normandy Four Summit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:18 PM

Moscow Hopes Kiev Will Not Distort Agreements Reached at Normandy Four Summit

Moscow hopes that Kiev will implement the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement responsibly, without distorting the accords of the Normandy Four leaders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, pointing to the fact that the draft amendments to the Ukrainian constitution said nothing about the special status for the breakaway region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Moscow hopes that Kiev will implement the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement responsibly, without distorting the accords of the Normandy Four leaders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, pointing to the fact that the draft amendments to the Ukrainian constitution said nothing about the special status for the breakaway region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement came as a response to new legislative initiatives of the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, submitted to the parliament soon after the Normandy Four summit, which Paris hosted on December 9.

"We expect that the Ukrainian lawmakers will have a responsible approach to the Minsk set of measures, without substituting notions and distorting the essence of agreements of the Normandy format leaders.

We are sure that this will contribute to comprehensive political settlement of the domestic Ukrainian conflict in Donbas," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The draft amendments to the Ukrainian constitution focus on reforming the administrative and territorial structure, rather than on decentralization, the ministry added.

"It does not envision expanding regions' rights, while control by the center [central government] will be stronger ... Despite the Minsk agreements, there is not a single word on Donbas' special status, which should be enshrined in the constitution," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Minsk Paris Kiev December

Recent Stories

Business hub at Ajman Free Zone opens

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Niger President on Republ ..

5 minutes ago

Musharraf is critically ill, can’t meet anyone: ..

9 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree on terms of mega-merger

4 minutes ago

Land grabbers encroach upon Sowan River bed in Sih ..

2 minutes ago

1219 kanal land retrieved, Rs. 5 million recovered ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.