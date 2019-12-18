Moscow Hopes Kiev Will Not Distort Agreements Reached at Normandy Four Summit

Moscow hopes that Kiev will implement the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement responsibly, without distorting the accords of the Normandy Four leaders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, pointing to the fact that the draft amendments to the Ukrainian constitution said nothing about the special status for the breakaway region

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement came as a response to new legislative initiatives of the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, submitted to the parliament soon after the Normandy Four summit, which Paris hosted on December 9.

"We expect that the Ukrainian lawmakers will have a responsible approach to the Minsk set of measures, without substituting notions and distorting the essence of agreements of the Normandy format leaders.

We are sure that this will contribute to comprehensive political settlement of the domestic Ukrainian conflict in Donbas," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The draft amendments to the Ukrainian constitution focus on reforming the administrative and territorial structure, rather than on decentralization, the ministry added.

"It does not envision expanding regions' rights, while control by the center [central government] will be stronger ... Despite the Minsk agreements, there is not a single word on Donbas' special status, which should be enshrined in the constitution," the ministry said.