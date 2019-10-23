(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia hopes that Kurds will provide guarantees of withdrawing from Syria's area bordering Turkey, which Russia and Syria patrol jointly, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from a 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday.

"Of course, we hope [to receive guarantees]. We have established contact with them," Bodganov said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa business forum in Sochi.

The two-day Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, starts on Wednesday in Russia's Sochi. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.