Moscow Hopes Minsk Will Make Right Decision in Case of Sapega

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia hopes that Belarus will make "a right decision" in the case of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who is accused of violations of seven articles of the Belarusian criminal code, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"Our consular officers, our embassy regularly visit her, actively participate in all court cases concerning her future fate. We will hope that the right decision will be made," Rudenko told reporters.