UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes NATO Sees Severity Of Russian Tactical Nuclear Arms In Belarus - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Moscow Hopes NATO Sees Severity of Russian Tactical Nuclear Arms in Belarus - Diplomat

Russia hopes that NATO can adequately assess seriousness of the situation that led to Russia placing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia hopes that NATO can adequately assess seriousness of the situation that led to Russia placing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We hope that the severity of the situation is adequately evaluated by the NATO functionaries, in particular those politicians and leaders of top NATO countries who aspire to, let's say so, rule the world by the canons they have formulated for themselves," Ryabkov told journalists.

Russia sees that its signals pass unnoticed by these countries, so they will have to deal with the changing reality. Their disregard to all this is a fundamental, profound irresponsibility of politicians in power there before their countries, peoples, and international security, Ryabkov added.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus as a reaction to NATO's placement of its weaponry close to Russia. The storage for nuclear weapons there is scheduled to be finished by July 1. He added that the weaponry would be transferred to Belarus without handing over control of the weapons to Minsk. The Russian President's message sparked significant concern among the US and European leaders. The UN Security Council said a special meeting will be held on March 31 to discuss Putin's announcement.

Related Topics

NATO World United Nations Russia Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus March July All Top

Recent Stories

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" to Fight Great Power ..

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" to Fight Great Power War With China, Russia Combin ..

10 minutes ago
 PM&DC issues over 8,000 registration certificates ..

PM&DC issues over 8,000 registration certificates to local medical graduates

10 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 Belarusian NOC Disagrees With IOC's Recommendation ..

Belarusian NOC Disagrees With IOC's Recommendations on Participation in Competit ..

11 minutes ago
 Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active ..

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School

11 minutes ago
 Banks to observe extended hours on March 30, 31

Banks to observe extended hours on March 30, 31

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.