Moscow Hopes New US Administration to Review Syria Policy - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Moscow hopes that the new US administration will review the United States' Syria policy, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

"We are hoping that the new administration might change its approach in line with the decisions of the security council because there is Resolution 2254, which states that the settlement belongs to Syrians and must be managed by them," Bogdanov said.

"[The US has had] A very harsh and unconstructive policy, so we hope that there will be some logic aiming to have peace in Syria," the diplomat added.