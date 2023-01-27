Moscow Hopes New US Ambassador Will Take Into Account Mistakes Made by McFaul

Moscow understands that new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy now has little freedom of maneuver, but hopes she will take into account the mistakes made by one of her predecessors, Michael McFaul, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Moscow understands that new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy now has little freedom of maneuver, but hopes she will take into account the mistakes made by one of her predecessors, Michael McFaul, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Given anti-Russia sentiments in the US political elite, Moscow understands that the new ambassador "has practically no freedom of maneuver," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We hope that the current ambassador will take into account the mistakes of one of his predecessors ... McFaul ... Interference in our internal affairs under the guise of working with civil society instantly turned this character into a pariah. I would not advise the new ambassador to follow this erroneous path," the diplomat added.

Moscow does not recommend the new US ambassador to interfere in Russia's affairs, Zakharova said.