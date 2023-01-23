UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Next Russia-Africa Summit Will Take Relations To New Level - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Moscow hopes that the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for the coming July, will bring tangible results and take the relations between Russia and African states to a higher level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Moscow hopes that the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for the coming July, will bring tangible results and take the relations between Russia and African states to a higher level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have talked about preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg in late July this year. We assume that it will build on the work that has been done since the first summit in Sochi in fall 2019 and will help take our ties to new levels," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria.

Lavrov added that South Africa has expressed "great interest" in ensuring that this event would lead to meaningful agreements.

Earlier in the month, it was announced that the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will take place from July 26-29, 2023.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019 and was co-hosted by Egypt. Participants outlined priority areas for economic cooperation with measurable goals for the coming years in areas such as security, trade, cooperation within international platforms, science, technology and culture.

