UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes No Visa Issues To Arise For Russian Diplomats Headed To 75th UNGA Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Hopes No Visa Issues to Arise for Russian Diplomats Headed to 75th UNGA Session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Russia expects its diplomats to encounter no repetition of obstacles with getting visas to the United States when traveling to attend the 75th high-level week of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Last year, the US denied entry visas to 18 Russian diplomats, among delegates from other foreign countries, to attend the 74th UNGA high-level week. This included envoys to the meetings of the First and Sixth UN Committees handling disarmament and legal affairs, respectively. Ilyichev said Moscow regularly raised this issue in its communications with Washington as well as the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

"We hope that Washington will become more responsible with regard to its obligations and prevent a repetition of this scenario during the 75th session of the General Assembly.

One way or another, our country will continue to oppose in every possible way the US' unlawful visa policies," the diplomat added.

According to the diplomat, Washington's "arbitrary" visa policies have "the most detrimental impact on the efficiency of the organization's work," something that he said was repeatedly called out by other member states as well.

"The US is increasingly abusing its position as the host country of the UN headquarters in order to extract unilateral political dividends and put pressure on the governments of other countries," Ilyichev said.

The 75th session of the General Assembly opened on September 15. While most of the events, including the annual addresses of world leaders, will be held virtually due to COVID-19, a limited number of delegates are expected to physically attend a series of events on the sidelines. The high level week will run from Monday until September 29.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Moscow Russia Washington United States September Visa From

Recent Stories

Asset efficiency holds real key of success for SME ..

7 minutes ago

Opposition parties to chalk out plan at APC to get ..

16 minutes ago

Awesome. Save. Safe. Upgrade! Compromise, it’s n ..

26 minutes ago

IPL gives Indians insight into UAE&#039;s sports i ..

35 minutes ago

Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Be ..

29 minutes ago

PBM helps out releasing 25 prisoners by paying Rs ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.