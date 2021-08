MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Moscow hopes that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be put into operation by the end of the year, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I hope that by the end of the year there are all chances to put it into service," Birichevsky said.