UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Prague Will Soon Release Russia's Franchetti, Will Not Politicize Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Moscow Hopes Prague Will Soon Release Russia's Franchetti, Will Not Politicize Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Moscow expects the Czech authorities to promptly release Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, who was detained earlier in September on a Ukrainian warrant, and not to allow politicizing his case to please Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

Franchetti is wanted in Ukraine due to his alleged role in the 2014 reunification of Crimea with Russia.

The Franchetti case "does not add anything positive to the Russian-Czech relations, which are going through a difficult period thanks to Prague's effort," Tyapkin noted.

"We certainly take this into consideration in our contacts. We hope that the Czech side will not allow politicization of the Alexander Franchetti case to please Kiev. We expect the Czech authorities to release the Russian citizen as soon as possible. The Russian Embassy in Prague maintains close contact with Alexander Franchetti, his Czech lawyer and his relatives," Tyapkin added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Prague Kiev September

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 52 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 52 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

37 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 232.77 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 232.77 million

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets architect Frank ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets architect Frank Gehry, visits Guggenheim Abu ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.