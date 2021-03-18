Moscow Hopes Pre-Election Period in Armenia to Be Constructive - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Moscow notes that the parties in Armenia were able to agree on the date of the elections, and hopes that the pre-election period will be held in a constructive atmosphere, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced early parliamentary elections on June 20.

"We consider the decision to hold early parliamentary elections in 2021 an internal affair of Armenia. We noted that the parties were able to agree on the date of the elections. We express our hope that the pre-election period will be held in a constructive atmosphere aimed at achieving a long-term result," Zakharova said at a briefing.