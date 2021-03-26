UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes Procedure Of Sputnik V Authorization For EU Will Not Be Affected

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:07 PM

Moscow Hopes Procedure of Sputnik V Authorization for EU Will Not Be Affected

Russia hopes that EU discussions on absence of necessity for centralized purchasing of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will not affect the procedure of vaccine authorization for the EU market, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia hopes that EU discussions on absence of necessity for centralized purchasing of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will not affect the procedure of vaccine authorization for the EU market, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We have paid attention to public statements by some representatives of the European Commission, including Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, about the absence of need for the EU to bulk purchase Russia's Sputnik V. This is a politicized approach. We hope that the European Commission's approach to Sputnik V � or indeed to its own citizens and to the solution of the global problem � will not affect the speed of considering Russia's request for vaccine registration by the European Medicines Agency," Zakharova said at a briefing.

