Moscow Hopes Putin-Biden Summit Will Contribute to Stabilization of Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed hope that the upcoming summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would result in stabilizing the bilateral relations and fixating progress in strategic stability.

"As a department, we [Russian Foreign Ministry] focus on the topics where, as we hope, it will be possible to ensure some movement forward and record some progress. I would single out the strategic stability topic," Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

The diplomat emphasized the need for structured, systematic and regular security cooperation, and expressed hope that the summit would result in "at least stabilizing the relations with the United States."