UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes Putin-Biden Summit Will Contribute To Stabilization Of Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Moscow Hopes Putin-Biden Summit Will Contribute to Stabilization of Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed hope that the upcoming summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would result in stabilizing the bilateral relations and fixating progress in strategic stability.

"As a department, we [Russian Foreign Ministry] focus on the topics where, as we hope, it will be possible to ensure some movement forward and record some progress. I would single out the strategic stability topic," Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

The diplomat emphasized the need for structured, systematic and regular security cooperation, and expressed hope that the summit would result in "at least stabilizing the relations with the United States."

Related Topics

Russia Progress Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis targeting fuel station in Yem ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance boosts staff exper ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali Center completes 952k t ..

18 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.14 a barrel M ..

20 minutes ago

Mahira Khan pleads for investigation into Ghotki t ..

21 minutes ago

SBP supported economy sinking due to pandemic: Mia ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.