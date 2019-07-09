Moscow Hopes Reports on US' Plans to Withdraw Signature From Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Fake

(@imziishan)

VYSOKE TATRY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russia has information that the United States is considering the possibility of withdrawing its signature from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), but hopes that this will not happen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"According to our estimates, Washington is also seriously considering withdrawing its signature from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. I hope these are just rumors, but they are quite persistent," Lavrov said at an informal ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Slovakia.

The CTBT, under which signatories pledge to halt nuclear weapons tests, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996.

It is set to enter into force only after all states in Annex 2 sign and ratify it, but only 37 of 44 countries in question have ratified it so far. As of now, the treaty needs to be signed by India, North Korea and Pakistan, and ratified by China, Egypt, Iran, Israel and the United States.

In mid-June, US Defense Intelligence Agency claimed that Russia was violating the CTBT, having conducted nuclear weapons tests that had created "nuclear yield." No evidence proving the allegations has been provided so far.