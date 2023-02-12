Moscow Hopes Riyadh Will Appreciate Advantages of Rosatom for NPP Construction - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Moscow hopes that Riyadh will appreciate the advantages of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom for the construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in Saudi Arabia, Russian Ambassador to Riyadh Sergei Kozlov said in an interview with Sputnik on Sunday.

In late December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Rosatom had sent documents to participate in a tender for the construction of the first NPP in Saudi Arabia.

According to Kozlov, Russia is a world leader in the nuclear industry, outstripping its foreign counterparts in technology.

"We hope that these obvious competitive advantages of the bid of the Rosatom state corporation will be properly appreciated by Saudi partners when choosing a (tender) winner," the ambassador said, adding that preparations for the tender have reached the final stage.