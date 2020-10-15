UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes Russia-Iran Visa-Free Deal For Tourist Groups To Enter Into Force Soon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:56 PM

Moscow Hopes Russia-Iran Visa-Free Deal for Tourist Groups to Enter Into Force Soon

Moscow hopes that an agreement on mutual visa-free trips for tourist groups between Russia and Iran will enter into force promptly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Moscow hopes that an agreement on mutual visa-free trips for tourist groups between Russia and Iran will enter into force promptly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Tehran and Moscow signed the deal that envisions visa-free trips for organized groups of 5-50 people for up to 15 days in 2017.

"At present, the agency [the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism], together with Iranian partners, is working out a mechanism for implementing the agreements stipulated in the deal. We expect that this work will be completed as soon as possible and the agreement will enter into force," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the ongoing coronavirus situation and related measures in both countries may affect the decision on when the visa-free deal enter into force.

More Stories From World

