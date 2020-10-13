Moscow Hopes Russophobic Rhetoric Will Not Cause More Harm to Relations With US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Moscow is hopeful that anti-Russia rhetoric will not lead to additional damage to the US-Russia relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the Sister Cities International Global Conversation.

"The 'Russia card' is still being actively exploited during the campaign. Baseless allegations of Russian interference in the democratic process never stop," Antonov said. "Nevertheless, we hope that common sense will prevail and Russophobic rhetoric will not result in additional blows to our relations."

Antonov said relations between the two nations are currently in deep crisis, and almost daily Russia faces baseless accusations.

"Our country is labeled an 'adversary' that must be deterred in every possible way. And any constructive development in the bilateral dialogue is somehow perceived as a sort of concession by Washington," the ambassador said. "We, of course, do not share this approach. We have consistently advocated for a higher level of stability and predictability of Russian-American ties.

Antonov continued to stress that peace and prosperity on the planet depend on the interaction between Russia and the United States that are the biggest nuclear powers and UN Security Council permanent members.

"The only thing we want is to build relations on the basis of equality and mutual consideration of interests," he said. "It is worth noting that prominent American ex-officials and experts increasingly often voice the idea that Washington should revise its policy towards Russia and abandon attempts to achieve unilateral concessions from Moscow. In the run-up to presidential elections in the United States breakthroughs can hardly be expected."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he would like US-Russia relations to be normalized and has expressed his intention to develop cooperation in various spheres of mutual interests. However, relations between the two countries have hit an all-time low during the Trump administration.