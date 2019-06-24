UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes Security Situation In Europe Will Not Collapse After US Withdrawal From INF

Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:21 PM

Moscow Hopes Security Situation in Europe Will Not Collapse After US Withdrawal From INF

Russia hopes that the security situation in Europe will not collapse following Washington's withdrawal from the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia hopes that the security situation in Europe will not collapse following Washington's withdrawal from the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"I would like to hope that the situation will not degrade quickly, that it will not collapse after relevant restrictions and bans are suspended," Ryabkov told reporters.

The United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty on February 2, over alleged violations by Russia, and triggered a six-month withdrawal process.

Russia denied the accusations, saying that it was Washington that breached the deal, signed in 1987. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on March 4 a decree on Russia's suspension of participation in the INF Treaty. The lower house of the Russian parliament has already passed the bill suspending the country's compliance with the deal, and the upper house will discuss the bill on June 26 and is also likely to support it.

