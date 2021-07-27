UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes Strategic Stability Talks In Geneva Will Bring Clarity On US Approach

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:41 PM

Moscow Hopes Strategic Stability Talks in Geneva Will Bring Clarity on US Approach

Russia hopes that the upcoming strategic stability consultations in Geneva, scheduled for Wednesday, will bring clarity regarding how serious Washington's intention to maintain dialogue is, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russia hopes that the upcoming strategic stability consultations in Geneva, scheduled for Wednesday, will bring clarity regarding how serious Washington's intention to maintain dialogue is, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"This is the first kick-off meeting, where we should understand how serious the attitude of our US colleagues is to maintain a focused and energetic dialogue on strategic stability, on which the presidents agreed. We have thoroughly studied everything we have heard up to this day, but we have no unambiguous conclusions so far ... Everything is possible," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat expects "some continuation" after the bilateral negotiations.

"However, to what extent tomorrow's event will contribute to progress is a big question. I would abstain from inflating expectations," Ryabkov added.

Russia has submitted proposals regarding the agenda of the talks to the United States, the diplomat recalled.

"We do not share approaches to everything, this is obvious and quite understandable, but the meeting is held exactly to launch the process, analyze our differences and try to find areas for cooperation," Ryabkov concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Progress Geneva United States Turkish Lira Event From Share

Recent Stories

Khrusheed Shah's bail petition rejected again

14 minutes ago

No check on illegal commercial activities, encroac ..

3 minutes ago

KPCTA advises to carry extra fuel

3 minutes ago

EU Achieved Its COVID-19 Vaccination Target, 70% A ..

3 minutes ago

Carissa Moore From US Wins Olympic Gold Medal in W ..

13 minutes ago

Tennis-Japan's Osaka bundled out of Tokyo 2020 thi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.