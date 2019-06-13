Moscow Hopes Sustainable Discussion of Strategic Stability With US Beginning - Ryabkov

Moscow hopes that a sustainable discussion of the strategic stability situation with Washington is beginning, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Moscow hopes that a sustainable discussion of the strategic stability situation with Washington is beginning, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"We are beginning, I hope, after all, a more or less stable process of discussing all aspects of the situation in the area of ensuring strategic stability," Ryabkov told reporters.