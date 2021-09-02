Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive In Panjshir - Lavrov
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:03 PM
EKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia hopes that the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) will not launch an offensive against resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir and negotiations will continue, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"I hope that the talks will still end with a negotiated solution, and will not be interrupted and threats to resume hostilities will not be implemented," Lavrov told reporters.