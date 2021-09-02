UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive In Panjshir - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:03 PM

Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive in Panjshir - Lavrov

Russia hopes that the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) will not launch an offensive against resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir and negotiations will continue, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

EKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia hopes that the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) will not launch an offensive against resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir and negotiations will continue, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I hope that the talks will still end with a negotiated solution, and will not be interrupted and threats to resume hostilities will not be implemented," Lavrov told reporters.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia

Recent Stories

Chaman border may be closed for some day due to th ..

Chaman border may be closed for some day due to threats: Sheikh Rashid

5 minutes ago
 NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

6 minutes ago
 Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Tal ..

Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Taliban, Other Afghan Forces - La ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt retrieves state land worth Rs 463b in ..

Punjab govt retrieves state land worth Rs 463b in three years

8 minutes ago
 Kiev Takes West for Fools as It Accuses Russia of ..

Kiev Takes West for Fools as It Accuses Russia of Failure to Fulfill Minsk Accor ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses minimal increase in debt-to-GDP ..

Pakistan witnesses minimal increase in debt-to-GDP ratio during pandemic

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.