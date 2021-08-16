Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Respect Fundamental Human Rights - Kabulov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia hopes that the new authorities of Afghanistan will respect fundamental human rights, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"If the new government behaves in this way, and in the future will observe order and fundamental civil liberties and human rights, then so be it," Kabulov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.