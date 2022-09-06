Moscow Hopes Those Responsible for Terrorist Attack in Kabul Will Get Punishment - Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Moscow hopes that those responsible for the suicide bombing near the Russian embassy in Kabul would be punished and that necessary conditions to ensure safety of the diplomatic mission would be established, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We express condolences on the death of our employees as a result of the terrorist act. We hope that those who staged this terrorist act will be identified and get punishment, and that all conditions to ensure the security of our embassy in Kabul will be established," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Russian embassy was in contact with the Afghan authorities to demand the strengthening of security measures.

The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the blast. The Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) reportedly took responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack.