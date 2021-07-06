UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes To Hold Preliminary Round Of Strategic Stability Talks With US In July

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Moscow Hopes to Hold Preliminary Round of Strategic Stability Talks With US in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia hopes to hold the preliminary round of talks on the strategic stability with the United States until the end of July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We expect that by the end of July we will meet, hold the first orientation round, again, I emphasize, in an interdepartmental format, and then the process will be able to structure in some way," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

The US should not be naive and think that the dialogue on stability will go only according to their agenda, Ryabkov said, adding that Russia insists on taking its concerns into account.

Related Topics

Russia United States July

Recent Stories

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

29 minutes ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

29 minutes ago

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

55 minutes ago

Asad Umar says $1b investment is expected in Gwada ..

1 hour ago

Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan closed du ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine guidelines

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.