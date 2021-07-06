Moscow Hopes to Hold Preliminary Round of Strategic Stability Talks With US in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia hopes to hold the preliminary round of talks on the strategic stability with the United States until the end of July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We expect that by the end of July we will meet, hold the first orientation round, again, I emphasize, in an interdepartmental format, and then the process will be able to structure in some way," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

The US should not be naive and think that the dialogue on stability will go only according to their agenda, Ryabkov said, adding that Russia insists on taking its concerns into account.