Moscow Hopes to Implement Contract on Su-35 Deliveries to Indonesia Soon - Russian Agency

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russia hopes that the decision on the implementation of a contract on delivering Su-35 fighter jets to Indonesia will be made soon, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said on Saturday.

"Su-35 is not a closed issue, we will discuss the development [of the topic]. We hope to implement the contract in the foreseeable future. Hopefully, the decision on implementing the contract will be made," Shugayev said, when asked about possible Su-35 deliveries to Indonesia.

The contract on delivering 11 Su-35 fighters worth $1.1 billion was signed by Moscow and Belgrade in 2017.