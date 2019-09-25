MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russia hopes to maintain dialogue with Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze after Grigory Karasin's dismissal as Russian deputy foreign minister and his departure to the upper house, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved earlier in September Karasin from his duties as deputy foreign minister, appointing Evgeny Ivanov as secretary of state - deputy foreign minister and making Rudenko responsible for relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Meanwhile, Karasin has been appointed as an upper house lawmaker representing Sakhalin.

"This matter is currently being resolved. I hope that this channel of dialogue will be preserved in this or that form," Rudenko said, when asked whether Russia would maintain dialogue with Abazhidze and whether he planned to continue negotiations on his own.

Since there are no diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia, the two countries maintain dialogue within Geneva International Discussions, while Karasin and Abashidze used to hold Prague-format talks since 2012.