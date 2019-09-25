UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes To Maintain Dialogue With Tbilisi After Karasin's Departure To Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Moscow Hopes to Maintain Dialogue With Tbilisi After Karasin's Departure to Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russia hopes to maintain dialogue with Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze after Grigory Karasin's dismissal as Russian deputy foreign minister and his departure to the upper house, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved earlier in September Karasin from his duties as deputy foreign minister, appointing Evgeny Ivanov as secretary of state - deputy foreign minister and making Rudenko responsible for relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Meanwhile, Karasin has been appointed as an upper house lawmaker representing Sakhalin.

"This matter is currently being resolved. I hope that this channel of dialogue will be preserved in this or that form," Rudenko said, when asked whether Russia would maintain dialogue with Abazhidze and whether he planned to continue negotiations on his own.

Since there are no diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia, the two countries maintain dialogue within Geneva International Discussions, while Karasin and Abashidze used to hold Prague-format talks since 2012.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Georgia September From

Recent Stories

Around a million people die from malaria every yea ..

9 minutes ago

MoF organises workshop to introduce its smart scre ..

25 minutes ago

NATO Says Russian Proposal on Intermediate-Range M ..

1 minute ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Multan

1 minute ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Will Meet With Lavrov on W ..

1 minute ago

Orphan Complex inaugural ceremony held

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.