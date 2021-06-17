UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes To Quickly Formulate Exact Ideas For Strategic Stability Dialogue With US

Moscow Hopes to Quickly Formulate Exact Ideas for Strategic Stability Dialogue With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia hopes to quickly formulate specific aspects related to the strategic stability dialogue with the United States, which the presidents agreed to launch, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to lay the groundwork for future arms control through strategic stability consultations. In addition, they reaffirmed the principle that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

"We are pleased that we managed to put on paper the intention to start a focused and energetic dialogue in this area.

We hope to quite quickly formulate the specifics of how and in what format the dialogue will be conducted and which topics it will cover together with our US colleagues," Ryabkov told Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

According to the diplomat, it is not yet known which thematic groups could be created within the framework of the bilateral strategic stability dialogue.

"It is important for us that the presidents agreed in principle. We will now focus on implementing this," Ryabkov added.

