UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes To See Adequate Reaction On Security Guarantees From West

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Moscow Hopes to See Adequate Reaction on Security Guarantees From West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Moscow hopes to see an adequate reaction on security guarantees' proposal from Washington and its allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We expressed the hope that in line with the implementation of the president's instructions, we will still be able to achieve a clear response from the West, primarily from the United States, and begin the process of developing legally binding security guarantees for the Russian Federation in the form of two agreements that are interconnected and cannot be pulled apart piece by piece," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States From

Recent Stories

World Future Energy Summit 2022 to focus on busine ..

World Future Energy Summit 2022 to focus on business of future energy and sustai ..

15 minutes ago
 Three suspects killed in Faqirabad police stations ..

Three suspects killed in Faqirabad police stations area

20 minutes ago
 Bahrain participates in 22nd Conference of Ministe ..

Bahrain participates in 22nd Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Af ..

31 minutes ago
 EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully hol ..

EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully holding OIC meeting

33 minutes ago
 NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telep ..

NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telephonic katchehry

36 minutes ago
 JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsi ..

JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsil chairman seat

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.