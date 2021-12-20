Moscow Hopes to See Adequate Reaction on Security Guarantees From West

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Moscow hopes to see an adequate reaction on security guarantees' proposal from Washington and its allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We expressed the hope that in line with the implementation of the president's instructions, we will still be able to achieve a clear response from the West, primarily from the United States, and begin the process of developing legally binding security guarantees for the Russian Federation in the form of two agreements that are interconnected and cannot be pulled apart piece by piece," Ryabkov told reporters.