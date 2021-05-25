Moscow Hopes to Soon Receive Permission for Consular Meeting With Detained Sapega

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Moscow hopes to receive from the Belarusian authorities a permission for a consular meeting with detained Russian citizen Sofia Sapega soon, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

Sapega, aged 23, who was traveling with Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich, was detained together with him when their flight made an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Sapega's father told Sputnik that neither a lawyer nor a consul met with her so far.

"We expect to receive a permission for a consular meeting with Sapega in the near future," Zakharova said in a comment, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.