UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes To Strengthen Ties With Algeria Under New President - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:51 PM

Moscow Hopes to Strengthen Ties With Algeria Under New President - Foreign Ministry

Moscow hopes to strengthen relations with Algeria following the latter's announcement of the new president, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Moscow hopes to strengthen relations with Algeria following the latter's announcement of the new president, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, head of Algeria's High Independent Authority for Elections Mohammed Sharafi said at a press conference that the country's former Prime Minister, Abdelmadjid Taboun, appeared to have won Thursday's presidential election in the first round by securing over 58 percent of the vote. The final results will be announced sometime between December 16-25.

"We consider this important domestic political event as a significant step to ensure the progressive development of friendly Algeria.

We hope that after Algeria elects its new head, multidimensional relations between Russia and Algeria will further be consistently strengthened and expanded," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia and Algeria have traditionally friendly relations, maintaining political dialogue on regional and international issues and developing cooperation in trade, economics, culture and other fields. The most recent bilateral meeting was held in late November, with a focus on the further development of relations between the countries.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vote Algeria November December Event

Recent Stories

UN experts warn Greece on migrant detentions

31 seconds ago

China says 'phase one' trade deal reached with US

33 seconds ago

Wall Street treads water amid US-China trade confu ..

34 seconds ago

Senior, differently-abled persons be given due res ..

36 seconds ago

China Commerce Agency Declines to Confirm Size of ..

38 seconds ago

US Sanctions 3 Alleged Money Launderers for Lebano ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.