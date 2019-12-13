Moscow Hopes to Strengthen Ties With Algeria Under New President - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow hopes to strengthen relations with Algeria following the latter's announcement of the new president, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Moscow hopes to strengthen relations with Algeria following the latter's announcement of the new president, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, head of Algeria's High Independent Authority for Elections Mohammed Sharafi said at a press conference that the country's former Prime Minister, Abdelmadjid Taboun, appeared to have won Thursday's presidential election in the first round by securing over 58 percent of the vote. The final results will be announced sometime between December 16-25.

"We consider this important domestic political event as a significant step to ensure the progressive development of friendly Algeria.

We hope that after Algeria elects its new head, multidimensional relations between Russia and Algeria will further be consistently strengthened and expanded," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia and Algeria have traditionally friendly relations, maintaining political dialogue on regional and international issues and developing cooperation in trade, economics, culture and other fields. The most recent bilateral meeting was held in late November, with a focus on the further development of relations between the countries.