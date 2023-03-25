UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes UK Inquiry Into Crimes In Afghanistan Will Help Bring Perpetrators To Justice

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Moscow expects the UK's independent investigation into the crimes committed by the UK Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers in Afghanistan in the early 2010s, will help bring those responsible to justice, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Moscow expects the UK's independent investigation into the crimes committed by the UK Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers in Afghanistan in the early 2010s, will help bring those responsible to justice, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

On Wednesday, Lord Justice Charles Haddon-Cave, who is investigating potential crimes by SAS soldiers in Afghanistan, called on anyone with evidence to testify, The Guardian reported.

"We expect to finally witness an impartial and transparent investigation with a concrete result � punishment for the soldiers involved in the crimes. Relatives of the dead and injured Afghans must receive justice," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the investigation can refer to a White Book published on its website, which contains information about the deaths of civilians in Afghanistan as a result of the illegal actions of the United States and its allies there.

"It is worth noting that such crimes in Afghanistan have been committed, unfortunately, not only by representatives of the United Kingdom. Recently, in particular, another Australian serviceman was charged with killing a civilian in Afghanistan," the statement read.

On December 15, the UK Defense Ministry announced the launch of an independent investigation into accusations of illegal actions committed by SAS soldiers in Afghanistan from mid-2010 to mid-2013 especially those concerning the killing of 54 unarmed Afghans in raids between 2010 and 2011.

