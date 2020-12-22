UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes UN Mission In CAR Will Play Key Role To Guarantee Safe Election

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:34 PM

Russia hopes that the UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) will play a key role in guaranteeing safety at the upcoming election, scheduled for Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia hopes that the UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) will play a key role in guaranteeing safety at the upcoming election, scheduled for Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

Russia is concerned over the attempts to "forcefully intervene in the constitutional process" and "undermine the vote" by ex-CAR President Francois Bozize, the diplomat stressed.

"We expect the UN mission to play a role. We all hope that this peacekeeping mission, which was coordinated by the UN Security Council, will play a key role in guaranteeing normal and safe conditions for holding the election," Bogdanov said.

The diplomat stressed that the Russian servicemen present in the car are not engaged in combat operations, as the country is in full compliance with the UNSC demands.

According to Bogdanov, the Russian Defense Ministry's office in the CAR is comprised of only four or five people, "their presence is purely political." There are also some military instructors present, and on top of that, "13-14 Russian officers" are part of the UN mission, Bogdanov continued.

