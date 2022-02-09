Moscow Hopes UN to Help in Convening New Round of Syrian Constitutional Committee

UrduPoint.com

Moscow counts on UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to make every effort to convene the next round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee as it continues to fully cooperate with Syria, Russia's ambassador to Damascus Alexander Efimov told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Moscow will continue the appropriate cooperation both with the Syrians and with the team of the UN Special Envoy for Syria G. Pedersen, serving the interests of an early resumption of negotiations in Geneva. We hope that Pedersen himself will also focus all his efforts on convening the next round of the Constitutional Committee," Efimov said.

The ambassador went on to say that each of the six meetings of the committee was a small step forward in building a constructive dialogue.

He added that it is very important that the Syrians themselves conduct the political process without any external interference, as stipulated by the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Earlier in January, Pedersen said he is engaged with both Co-Chairs of the committee to produce a clear understanding and is ready to convene the next session of the committee in Geneva as soon as understandings are achieved.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution.

